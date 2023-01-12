Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed at $25.84 in the last session, up 4.32% from day before closing price of $24.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534527 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLYW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 23, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Massaro Michael sold 4,166 shares for $24.44 per share. The transaction valued at 101,836 led to the insider holds 1,104,740 shares of the business.

Massaro Michael sold 20,862 shares of FLYW for $509,627 on Jan 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,108,906 shares after completing the transaction at $24.43 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, King David R., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 27,167 shares for $23.80 each. As a result, the insider received 646,477 and left with 98,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $34.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLYW traded on average about 984.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.22M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 2.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.28 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.36. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $-0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $91.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.37M to a low estimate of $87.36M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.79M, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.55M, an increase of 33.40% less than the figure of $35.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.51M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $263M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.15M, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380M and the low estimate is $340.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.