Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) was $1.84 for the day, up 7.60% from the previous closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355179 shares were traded. FRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRTX has reached a high of $18.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6437.

Shares Statistics:

FRTX traded an average of 41.58K shares per day over the past three months and 73.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.98M. Insiders hold about 1.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 104.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 202.25k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.82 and a low estimate of $-1.96, while EPS last year was $-7.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.91, with high estimates of $-0.53 and low estimates of $-1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-6.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.63. EPS for the following year is $-5.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $-2.14 and $-8.65.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43M, an increase of 1,275.00% over than the figure of $225.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $404k, up 1,449.50% from the average estimate.