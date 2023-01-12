Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) closed the day trading at $16.77 up 1.70% from the previous closing price of $16.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1975905 shares were traded. HTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On January 13, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hertz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTZ has reached a high of $25.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTZ traded about 2.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTZ traded about 2.73M shares per day. A total of 355.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.36M. Shares short for HTZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.43M with a Short Ratio of 21.05M, compared to 29.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 13.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of the current estimate, Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.5B and the low estimate is $8.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.