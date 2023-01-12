How is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s (NYSE: LOMA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $6.99 in the prior trading day, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) closed at $7.34, up 5.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1209551 shares were traded. LOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.94.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOMA has reached a high of $7.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 142.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 240.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.36M. Shares short for LOMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 788.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 961.63k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $200.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $216.84M to a low estimate of $184.01M. As of the current estimate, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $160.29M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.81M, an increase of 34.80% over than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.81M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $777.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $657.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $724.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $632.37M, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $721.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.