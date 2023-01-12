How is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NERV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) closed at $2.28 in the last session, up 21.28% from day before closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312505 shares were traded. NERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NERV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.40 and its Current Ratio is at 20.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $20 previously.

On May 14, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 02, 2019, and also maintained the target price at $17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NERV has reached a high of $15.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7366.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NERV traded on average about 300.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 160.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.16M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NERV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 324.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 1.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.03 and a low estimate of $-1.88, while EPS last year was $-1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.27, with high estimates of $-0.48 and low estimates of $-2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.18 and $-5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.96. EPS for the following year is $-3.93, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.11 and $-4.95.