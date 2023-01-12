How is Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s (AMEX: WLMS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690754 shares were traded. WLMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WLMS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when BROWN DAVID A B bought 85,304 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 86,916 led to the insider holds 850,755 shares of the business.

BROWN DAVID A B bought 15,705 shares of WLMS for $15,859 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 765,451 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, OBUS NELSON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,225 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,671 and bolstered with 6,461,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLMS has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0687, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4308.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WLMS traded on average about 81.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.15M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WLMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 29.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $304.95M, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328M and the low estimate is $305M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.