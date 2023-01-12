I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK).

The price of Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) closed at $3.88 in the last session, up 19.02% from day before closing price of $3.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754568 shares were traded. EMBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMBK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Vertical Research on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 16, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Data Collective IV, L.P. bought 10,000 shares for $9.64 per share. The transaction valued at 96,388 led to the insider holds 3,212,107 shares of the business.

Data Collective IV, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of EMBK for $116,383 on Aug 18. The 10% Owner now owns 3,202,107 shares after completing the transaction at $11.64 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Data Collective IV, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 122,000 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,151 and bolstered with 3,192,107 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMBK has reached a high of $134.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.8340.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMBK traded on average about 204.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 335.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.47M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EMBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 852.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 492.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.55, with high estimates of $-1.02 and low estimates of $-2.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.36 and $-7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.16. EPS for the following year is $-6.44, with 5 analysts recommending between $-5.58 and $-7.5.