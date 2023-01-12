I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Livent Corporation (LTHM).

After finishing at $20.77 in the prior trading day, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) closed at $22.83, up 9.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5676563 shares were traded. LTHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 174.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Vertical Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 118,272 led to the insider holds 62,582 shares of the business.

Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares of LTHM for $2,980,985 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 299,980 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.29M with a Short Ratio of 23.18M, compared to 23.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.55% and a Short% of Float of 17.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $251.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.6M to a low estimate of $230M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $103.6M, an estimated increase of 143.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $261.27M, an increase of 112.60% less than the figure of $143.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $326.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $977.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $817M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $865.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.4M, up 105.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $903M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.