In spite of Crocs Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CROX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed at $122.45 up 6.23% from its previous closing price of $115.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2078000 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crocs Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Hart Daniel P sold 10,000 shares for $110.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,100,000 led to the insider holds 247,360 shares of the business.

Rees Andrew sold 10,000 shares of CROX for $1,000,001 on Nov 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 139,748 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Poole Michelle, who serves as the President of the company, sold 9,492 shares for $99.83 each. As a result, the insider received 947,616 and left with 145,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $136.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CROX has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 61.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 3.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.47, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.26 and $9.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.08. EPS for the following year is $10.48, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.43 and $7.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $942.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $975.8M to a low estimate of $925.7M. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $610.01M, an estimated increase of 54.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $892.5M, an increase of 52.10% less than the figure of $54.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $912M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $870M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.