In spite of GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.70, up 20.00% from its previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502967 shares were traded. GP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7652 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2650.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GP’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $13.

On November 02, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GP has reached a high of $9.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5658.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GP traded 141.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 147.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.30M. Insiders hold about 27.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.98% stake in the company. Shares short for GP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 277.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 201.56k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.33 and $-0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.57. EPS for the following year is $-0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.24M, up 103.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $120.3M and the low estimate is $76.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 169.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.