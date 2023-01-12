In the case of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT), what’s next?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) closed the day trading at $16.26 up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $16.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2527857 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LBRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $25.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 278,743 led to the insider holds 3,120,015 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 50,000 shares of LBRT for $815,500 on Dec 01. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,137,339 shares after completing the transaction at $16.31 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 4,776 shares for $18.09 each. As a result, the insider received 86,398 and left with 3,187,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $20.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LBRT traded about 2.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LBRT traded about 2.14M shares per day. A total of 185.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.39M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.04M with a Short Ratio of 6.41M, compared to 7.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Dividends & Splits

LBRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $683.74M, an estimated increase of 74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 55.90% less than the figure of $74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47B, up 66.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.52B and the low estimate is $4.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.