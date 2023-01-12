In What Direction Will Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Goes From Here?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) closed the day trading at $3.12 up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621150 shares were traded. ALTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALTO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Gray Maria G bought 5,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 13,650 led to the insider holds 27,292 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 35,000 shares of ALTO for $94,850 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 538,909 shares after completing the transaction at $2.71 per share. On May 20, another insider, Kandris Michael D, who serves as the President, CEO & COO of the company, bought 12,415 shares for $4.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,405 and bolstered with 548,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3462.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALTO traded about 902.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALTO traded about 719.38k shares per day. A total of 73.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 7.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $311.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.07M to a low estimate of $294.8M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.01M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.06M, a decrease of -15.70% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.