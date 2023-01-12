In What Direction Will Samsara Inc.’s (NYSE:IOT) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) was $11.72 for the day, up 2.63% from the previous closing price of $11.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647357 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $16.

On January 10, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Biswas Sanjit sold 39,003 shares for $12.03 per share. The transaction valued at 469,249 led to the insider holds 91,438 shares of the business.

Bicket John sold 39,588 shares of IOT for $476,351 on Jan 04. The insider now owns 27,807 shares after completing the transaction at $12.03 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Calderon Benjamin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 139,606 shares for $11.92 each. As a result, the insider received 1,664,522 and left with 107,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $26.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.64.

Shares Statistics:

IOT traded an average of 1.42M shares per day over the past three months and 983.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 516.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 9.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $156M to a low estimate of $154.79M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.82M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.26M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $613.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $611.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $612.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.35M, up 43.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817M and the low estimate is $771.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.