Invest in Aclarion Inc. (ACON) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) closed at $0.59 in the last session, up 15.69% from day before closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554963 shares were traded. ACON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Lorbiecki John Paul bought 22,404 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 22,404 shares of the business.

Ness Brent bought 16,211 shares of ACON for $8,807 on Dec 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 19,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.54 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Ness Brent, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,289 shares for $0.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 961 and bolstered with 3,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACON has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7369, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0343.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACON traded on average about 36.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 42.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.71M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 70.84k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.08 and $-2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.08. EPS for the following year is $-0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1M and the low estimate is $2.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,400.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.