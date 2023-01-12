Invest in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $141.95 in the prior trading day, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) closed at $142.24, up 0.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2199175 shares were traded. FANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FANG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 899.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Johnson Rice Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Accumulate but kept the price unchanged to $210.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $143.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Zmigrosky Matt sold 2,012 shares for $136.96 per share. The transaction valued at 275,562 led to the insider holds 23,623 shares of the business.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 6,000 shares of FANG for $960,000 on Jun 07. The President & CFO now owns 61,334 shares after completing the transaction at $160.00 per share. On May 27, another insider, Stice Travis D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $150.01 each. As a result, the insider received 4,500,303 and left with 428,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diamondback’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FANG has reached a high of $167.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FANG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.32M with a Short Ratio of 8.35M, compared to 7.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.32%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FANG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.55, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.98 and a low estimate of $3.76, while EPS last year was $2.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.96, with high estimates of $7.65 and low estimates of $5.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $32.47 and $23.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.18. EPS for the following year is $24.07, with 29 analysts recommending between $32.4 and $17.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.8B, up 40.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.01B and the low estimate is $7.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.