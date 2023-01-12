Invest in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $91.68 in the prior trading day, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) closed at $92.78, up 1.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1989939 shares were traded. LYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LYB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $82.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $80.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on October 13, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Sharma Anup sold 1,713 shares for $84.91 per share. The transaction valued at 145,454 led to the insider holds 8,998 shares of the business.

AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC sold 729,846 shares of LYB for $61,926,119 on Dec 02. The 10% Owner now owns 3,321 shares after completing the transaction at $84.85 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 154 shares for $84.85 each. As a result, the insider received 13,067 and left with 766,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LyondellBasell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has reached a high of $112.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 326.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.51M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LYB’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.20, compared to 4.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.70.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.04 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $5.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.56 and $12.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.53. EPS for the following year is $12.5, with 26 analysts recommending between $17.65 and $8.76.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $12.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.08B to a low estimate of $11.65B. As of the current estimate, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s year-ago sales were $12.7B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.92B, a decrease of -7.10% less than the figure of $-1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.45B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.17B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.62B and the low estimate is $31.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.