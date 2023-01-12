Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $95.09 up 5.81% from its previous closing price of $89.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102540488 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amazon.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $118.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when AMAZON COM INC sold 260,000 shares for $26.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,017,400 led to the insider holds 13,918,445 shares of the business.

Herrington Douglas J sold 7,456 shares of AMZN for $700,864 on Nov 21. The CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores now owns 533,435 shares after completing the transaction at $94.00 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Olsavsky Brian T, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 15,240 shares for $94.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,432,560 and left with 49,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $170.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMZN has traded an average of 82.10M shares per day and 66.26M over the past ten days. A total of 10.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.20B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 75.25M with a Short Ratio of 74.58M, compared to 77.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 34 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $-0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 43 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 37 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $155.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $160.63B to a low estimate of $130.4B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.41B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.17B, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.41B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.82B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $633.93B and the low estimate is $553.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.