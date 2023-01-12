Investing in GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) closed at $5.54 up 2.59% from its previous closing price of $5.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1433851 shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoPro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.

On February 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 28, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when MCGEE BRIAN sold 16,225 shares for $5.31 per share. The transaction valued at 86,197 led to the insider holds 280,878 shares of the business.

Saltman Eve T. sold 4,531 shares of GPRO for $25,283 on Nov 16. The SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec now owns 193,841 shares after completing the transaction at $5.58 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, MCGEE BRIAN, who serves as the EVP, CFO and COO of the company, sold 16,098 shares for $6.74 each. As a result, the insider received 108,455 and left with 300,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoPro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $10.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPRO has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 155.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.89M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.94M, compared to 10.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $297.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $300M to a low estimate of $295M. As of the current estimate, GoPro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.67M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.95M, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $-6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $451.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.