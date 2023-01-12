Investing in Impinj Inc. (PI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) closed at $117.50 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $118.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689214 shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Impinj Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 133.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 133.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 26, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

On November 30, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2020, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 1,612 shares for $109.73 per share. The transaction valued at 176,892 led to the insider holds 285,885 shares of the business.

DOSSETT JEFFREY sold 2,000 shares of PI for $221,620 on Jan 03. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 45,487 shares after completing the transaction at $110.81 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 612 shares for $109.79 each. As a result, the insider received 67,191 and left with 283,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1468.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $129.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PI has traded an average of 443.84K shares per day and 307.83k over the past ten days. A total of 25.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.85M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.38% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $72.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $72.97M to a low estimate of $72.2M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.57M, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.5M, an increase of 42.10% over than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.28M, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327.22M and the low estimate is $311.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.