Investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) closed at $149.70 up 4.47% from its previous closing price of $143.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639708 shares were traded. VAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $136.

On June 07, 2021, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $168 to $209.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Smith Dwight D. sold 2,700 shares for $148.00 per share. The transaction valued at 399,600 led to the insider holds 17,112 shares of the business.

Yonker Michael E. sold 3,765 shares of VAC for $554,810 on May 31. The Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer now owns 8,606 shares after completing the transaction at $147.36 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Yonker Michael E., who serves as the Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $155.35 each. As a result, the insider received 155,350 and left with 12,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAC has reached a high of $173.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VAC has traded an average of 406.63K shares per day and 411.38k over the past ten days. A total of 39.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VAC is 2.88, from 0.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.10% for VAC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $2.15, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.84, with high estimates of $3.28 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.48 and $9.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.94. EPS for the following year is $11.9, with 5 analysts recommending between $12.97 and $10.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $832M. As of the current estimate, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $861M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.89B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.11B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.