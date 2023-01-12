Is this a Prime Time To acquire Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) stock

After finishing at $29.15 in the prior trading day, Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) closed at $30.36, up 4.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654967 shares were traded. GIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gildan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIL has reached a high of $42.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 543.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 181.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.76M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GIL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 5.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GIL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.31, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.60% for GIL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $715.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $755.89M to a low estimate of $684M. As of the current estimate, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $602.3M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $725.32M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $676.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.