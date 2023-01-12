Is this a Prime Time To acquire Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) stock

After finishing at $98.24 in the prior trading day, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) closed at $102.52, up 4.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378225 shares were traded. H stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of H by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $136.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on September 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when VONDRASEK MARK R sold 450 shares for $100.73 per share. The transaction valued at 45,328 led to the insider holds 5,317 shares of the business.

Sears Peter sold 6,772 shares of H for $697,855 on Dec 13. The insider now owns 5,315 shares after completing the transaction at $103.05 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, ROCCA MICHAEL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $101.44 each. As a result, the insider received 304,310 and left with 16,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hyatt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, H has reached a high of $108.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 740.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 733.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.25M. Shares short for H as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 3.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s year-ago sales were $857.35M, an estimated increase of 69.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 34.00% less than the figure of $69.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for H’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03B, up 87.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.64B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.