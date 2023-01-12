Is this a Prime Time To acquire Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) stock

The price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $3.74 in the last session, up 3.31% from day before closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2670279 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6016.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JOBY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.30 and its Current Ratio is at 38.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Field Matthew sold 9,478 shares for $3.44 per share. The transaction valued at 32,604 led to the insider holds 135,956 shares of the business.

Papadopoulos Didier sold 5,916 shares of JOBY for $21,534 on Dec 15. The Head of Aircraft OEM now owns 39,971 shares after completing the transaction at $3.64 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Bowles Gregory, who serves as the Head of Government Affairs of the company, sold 3,412 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 13,750 and left with 43,471 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9278.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JOBY traded on average about 3.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 583.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.37M with a Short Ratio of 36.74M, compared to 29.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 14.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.42 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.48 and $-0.82.