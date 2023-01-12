Is this a Prime Time To acquire Service Properties Trust (SVC) stock

After finishing at $7.77 in the prior trading day, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) closed at $8.00, up 2.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136008 shares were traded. SVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SVC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares for $5.94 per share. The transaction valued at 17,820 led to the insider holds 38,341 shares of the business.

Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares of SVC for $19,800 on May 06. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 35,341 shares after completing the transaction at $6.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVC has reached a high of $9.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 881.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SVC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 11.98M, compared to 5.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SVC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.99.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.03 and $-1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.03. EPS for the following year is $-0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.72 and $-0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.