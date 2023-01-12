Is Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $68.77 in the prior trading day, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $70.26, up 2.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886045 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Peterson Justin sold 13,838 shares for $63.60 per share. The transaction valued at 880,154 led to the insider holds 37,475 shares of the business.

Zucker Scott sold 11,096 shares of TW for $705,889 on Jan 05. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 24,302 shares after completing the transaction at $63.62 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Hult William, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 41,260 shares for $63.59 each. As a result, the insider received 2,623,711 and left with 125,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $94.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 847.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 205.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $296.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.32M to a low estimate of $280.6M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $276.88M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.54M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $352.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.