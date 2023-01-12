It’s a good day to be an Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) shareholder

In the latest session, Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) closed at $299.79 up 4.48% from its previous closing price of $286.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600098 shares were traded. ZBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $300.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $286.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 181.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $319.

On December 01, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $335.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Williams Stephen Edgar sold 2,331 shares for $328.50 per share. The transaction valued at 765,735 led to the insider holds 1,976 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zebra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZBRA has reached a high of $547.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $224.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 256.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 307.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZBRA has traded an average of 475.29K shares per day and 341.38k over the past ten days. A total of 51.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.34M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 902.58k with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 708.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.65 and a low estimate of $4.4, while EPS last year was $4.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.13, with high estimates of $5.22 and low estimates of $4.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.45 and $18.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.29. EPS for the following year is $19.62, with 12 analysts recommending between $21.39 and $15.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.63B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.4B and the low estimate is $5.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.