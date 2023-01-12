It’s an appealing income play to consider Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP)

After finishing at $92.74 in the prior trading day, Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) closed at $99.04, up 6.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508281 shares were traded. IBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IBP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $124 from $90 previously.

On August 19, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $110.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $108.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 18, 2022, with a $108 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when THOMAS MICHAEL H sold 2,491 shares for $101.05 per share. The transaction valued at 251,716 led to the insider holds 8,669 shares of the business.

Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought 513 shares of IBP for $49,915 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 24,549 shares after completing the transaction at $97.30 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Installed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBP has reached a high of $125.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 183.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 151.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.18M. Insiders hold about 18.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 984.59k with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IBP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 1.26 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.7 and $7.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.31. EPS for the following year is $7.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.35 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $671.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $737.4M to a low estimate of $630.5M. As of the current estimate, Installed Building Products Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.76M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.01M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $720.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $619.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.