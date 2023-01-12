It’s an appealing income play to consider Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

The price of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) closed at $42.00 in the last session, down -5.45% from day before closing price of $44.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2655162 shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNDM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $75.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares for $40.25 per share. The transaction valued at 402,500 led to the insider holds 3,029 shares of the business.

BERGER DAVID B sold 15,000 shares of TNDM for $604,800 on Dec 15. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 3,029 shares after completing the transaction at $40.32 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, BERGER DAVID B, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 10,097 shares for $65.02 each. As a result, the insider received 656,515 and left with 2,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $132.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNDM traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 842.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M. Shares short for TNDM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 4.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 9.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $819.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $836.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $702.8M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $981.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $925.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.