It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) stock

The closing price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) was $7.23 for the day, up 2.12% from the previous closing price of $7.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547768 shares were traded. AVDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVDL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $6.50 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Palczuk Linda bought 2,000 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 14,405 led to the insider holds 49,900 shares of the business.

MCHUGH THOMAS S bought 5,000 shares of AVDL for $39,000 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Ende Eric J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 156,050 and bolstered with 154,900 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDL has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.63.

Shares Statistics:

AVDL traded an average of 607.03K shares per day over the past three months and 329.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 3.96M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.48, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.04 and $-2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.82. EPS for the following year is $-1.08, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.49 and $-1.67.