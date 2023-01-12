KERN (Akerna Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Akerna Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.99, up 2.25% from its previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0218 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79041 shares were traded. KERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9916 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9190.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on July 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 19, 2019, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KERN has reached a high of $37.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1009, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4983.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KERN traded 273.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 98.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KERN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 1.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 7.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.07 and $-1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.07. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.15 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $6.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.16M to a low estimate of $5.65M. As of the current estimate, Akerna Corp.’s year-ago sales were $5.14M, an estimated increase of 24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.69M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.44M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.68M, up 28.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.78M and the low estimate is $26.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.