Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) closed at $3.41 in the last session, down -10.26% from day before closing price of $3.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517559 shares were traded. KIRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KIRK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $15 from $30 previously.

On October 15, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On December 01, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 01, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Osmium Partners, LLC sold 12,214 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 36,829 led to the insider holds 1,469,599 shares of the business.

Osmium Partners, LLC sold 41,437 shares of KIRK for $128,869 on Dec 23. The 10% Owner now owns 208,275 shares after completing the transaction at $3.11 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Osmium Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $3.59 each. As a result, the insider received 143,600 and left with 206,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIRK has reached a high of $17.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7296.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KIRK traded on average about 303.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 207.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KIRK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 2.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.69% and a Short% of Float of 21.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.54 and $-1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.54. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $-0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $514.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $512.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.18M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $536.33M and the low estimate is $526.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.