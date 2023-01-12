OKE (ONEOK Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $69.31 in the prior trading day, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) closed at $70.09, up 1.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2565020 shares were traded. OKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.09.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OKE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1374.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 193.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $75 from $71 previously.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $68 to $75.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $67.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, with a $67 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares for $55.54 per share. The transaction valued at 498,462 led to the insider holds 9,414 shares of the business.

HELDERMAN MARK W sold 30,000 shares of OKE for $2,017,950 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 20,679 shares after completing the transaction at $67.27 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ONEOK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKE has reached a high of $75.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 447.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.24M. Insiders hold about 0.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OKE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.53M with a Short Ratio of 10.98M, compared to 6.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OKE’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.74, compared to 3.74 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.81. The current Payout Ratio is 103.50% for OKE, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 11422:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $3.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.54B, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.41B and the low estimate is $17.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.