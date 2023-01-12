Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) closed the day trading at $3.35 up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893948 shares were traded. OSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Norton Samuel H bought 350,000 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,000 led to the insider holds 2,447,009 shares of the business.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of OSG for $1,022,000 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 10,868,710 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, SILCOCK JULIE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,339 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 18,388 and left with 273,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Overseas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSG has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5894.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSG traded about 340.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSG traded about 898.64k shares per day. A total of 88.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OSG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 313.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 342.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OSG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 24, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:6 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.