There are many powerful catalysts in the market: DCP Midstream LP (DCP) can be one of them

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4355784 shares were traded. DCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DCP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $45.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Denton Clifford Todd sold 2,750 shares for $39.23 per share. The transaction valued at 107,879 led to the insider holds 2,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DCP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCP has reached a high of $42.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DCP traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DCP traded about 3.07M shares per day. A total of 208.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DCP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.10M, compared to 4.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Dividends & Splits

DCP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.72, up from 1.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.17.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.52B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, DCP Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $2.83B, an estimated increase of 102.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.73B, an increase of 64.80% less than the figure of $102.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, up 78.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.25B and the low estimate is $13.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.