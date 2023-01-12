There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) can be one of them

The closing price of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) was $1.47 for the day, up 3.52% from the previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564891 shares were traded. LCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LCTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 14, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

On August 19, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on August 19, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Culley Brian M bought 6,400 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 9,792 led to the insider holds 97,787 shares of the business.

Amin Dipti bought 35,000 shares of LCTX for $57,050 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 35,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Culley Brian M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,250 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,245 and bolstered with 81,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCTX has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3166, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3526.

Shares Statistics:

LCTX traded an average of 387.23K shares per day over the past three months and 557.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LCTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 4.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.34M, up 275.70% from the average estimate.