There are many powerful catalysts in the market: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) can be one of them

The closing price of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) was $1.35 for the day, up 12.50% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560577 shares were traded. UIHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UIHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2020, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.50.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when DAVIS KERN MICHAEL bought 26 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 21 led to the insider holds 284,644 shares of the business.

POITEVINT ALEC II bought 944 shares of UIHC for $755 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 568,944 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Griffith Christopher, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,155 and bolstered with 52,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIHC has reached a high of $4.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2644.

Shares Statistics:

UIHC traded an average of 187.09K shares per day over the past three months and 194.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.40M. Insiders hold about 55.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UIHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 126.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 162.27k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, UIHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 56.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.85 and a low estimate of $-0.85, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.53, with high estimates of $-0.53 and low estimates of $-0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.55 and $-3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.55. EPS for the following year is $-0.7, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.7 and $-0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.44M to a low estimate of $118.44M. As of the current estimate, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $153.27M, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.52M, a decrease of -22.40% over than the figure of $-22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.52M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $589.76M, down -24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.06M and the low estimate is $374.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.