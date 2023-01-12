There is a good chance Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) closed at $1.62 in the last session, up 24.62% from day before closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794592 shares were traded. FRZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRZA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Schuyler Kevin bought 5,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 5,710 led to the insider holds 9,332 shares of the business.

Schuyler Kevin bought 4,332 shares of FRZA for $5,198 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 4,332 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Kull Marcia, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,605 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,518 and bolstered with 4,605 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRZA has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3728.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRZA traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 34.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRZA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 55.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 144.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.