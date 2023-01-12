There Is Still Room For Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed the day trading at $25.29 up 5.95% from the previous closing price of $23.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4608130 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TDOC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 07, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares for $26.93 per share. The transaction valued at 26,930 led to the insider holds 22,408 shares of the business.

Jensen Claus Torp sold 1,783 shares of TDOC for $51,457 on Dec 01. The CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER now owns 1,782 shares after completing the transaction at $28.86 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Geshuri Arnnon, who serves as the CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of the company, sold 2,398 shares for $27.35 each. As a result, the insider received 65,595 and left with 74,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $88.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TDOC traded about 4.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TDOC traded about 4.76M shares per day. A total of 161.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.08M with a Short Ratio of 28.94M, compared to 32.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.47% and a Short% of Float of 23.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.65, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.41, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.59 and $-61.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-58.74. EPS for the following year is $-1.44, with 24 analysts recommending between $-0.83 and $-2.31.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $632.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.99M to a low estimate of $623M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.24M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.94M, an increase of 15.30% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $672.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641.7M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.