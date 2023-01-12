There Is Still Room For ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) was $2.23 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660954 shares were traded. TBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TBLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBLT has reached a high of $55.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1295.

Shares Statistics:

TBLT traded an average of 2.20M shares per day over the past three months and 682.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.93M. Insiders hold about 2.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TBLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 414.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 667k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-13.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-6.75 and $-6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.75. EPS for the following year is $-0.93, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.93 and $-0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.03M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.9M and the low estimate is $108.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.