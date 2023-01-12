There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cutera Inc. (CUTR).

As of close of business last night, Cutera Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.79, down -6.84% from its previous closing price of $29.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1598666 shares were traded. CUTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CUTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $85 previously.

On December 28, 2022, Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Mowry David H bought 996 shares for $50.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,920 led to the insider holds 131,779 shares of the business.

Mowry David H bought 2,453 shares of CUTR for $100,107 on Mar 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 98,785 shares after completing the transaction at $40.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUTR has reached a high of $74.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CUTR traded 384.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 605.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.11M. Shares short for CUTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 5.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.92% and a Short% of Float of 32.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.54, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $-0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.94. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $-2.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $63.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $61M. As of the current estimate, Cutera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.52M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.83M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.27M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $336.2M and the low estimate is $297.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.