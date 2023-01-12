There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Jabil Inc. (JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) closed the day trading at $75.00 up 3.89% from the previous closing price of $72.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2534903 shares were traded. JBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JBL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $74.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Wilson Kenneth S sold 10,000 shares for $73.75 per share. The transaction valued at 737,500 led to the insider holds 327,776 shares of the business.

BORGES STEVEN D sold 20,000 shares of JBL for $1,425,408 on Jan 09. The EVP, CEO, DMS now owns 194,170 shares after completing the transaction at $71.27 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Katz Robert L, who serves as the EVP, CLO, CCO & Asst Corp Secy of the company, sold 10,451 shares for $71.36 each. As a result, the insider received 745,783 and left with 110,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jabil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBL has reached a high of $73.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JBL traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JBL traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 137.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.62M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

JBL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 5.40% for JBL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $2.19, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.26 and $8.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.19. EPS for the following year is $8.72, with 8 analysts recommending between $9 and $8.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.48B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.75B and the low estimate is $35.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.