This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

In the latest session, Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) closed at $234.32 up 4.63% from its previous closing price of $223.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575487 shares were traded. LAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $235.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $224.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lithia Motors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $345.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $420 to $460.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when McIntyre Shauna sold 180 shares for $241.34 per share. The transaction valued at 43,440 led to the insider holds 1,839 shares of the business.

DEBOER SIDNEY B bought 1,000 shares of LAD for $268,428 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 36,735 shares after completing the transaction at $268.43 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, McIntyre Shauna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 135 shares for $271.55 each. As a result, the insider received 36,659 and left with 2,019 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lithia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAD has reached a high of $349.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 216.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 255.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAD has traded an average of 450.14K shares per day and 297.57k over the past ten days. A total of 27.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.80M. Shares short for LAD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.96%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LAD is 1.68, from 1.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.68 and a low estimate of $8.45, while EPS last year was $11.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.32, with high estimates of $10.82 and low estimates of $8.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $46.75 and $43.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $45.2. EPS for the following year is $36.58, with 12 analysts recommending between $43 and $27.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.28B to a low estimate of $6.8B. As of the current estimate, Lithia Motors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.31B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.15B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.9B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.83B, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.53B and the low estimate is $26.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.