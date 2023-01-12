This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

In the latest session, MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) closed at $95.98 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $95.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528942 shares were traded. MTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MasTec Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 27, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $120 from $125 previously.

On February 28, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $125 to $110.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MasTec’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTZ has reached a high of $97.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTZ has traded an average of 769.41K shares per day and 658.78k over the past ten days. A total of 73.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.80M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MTZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $5.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.58B to a low estimate of $2.52B. As of the current estimate, MasTec Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.28B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B, an increase of 33.80% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.95B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.13B and the low estimate is $9.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.