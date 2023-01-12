This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: VerifyMe Inc. (VRME)

As of close of business last night, VerifyMe Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.73, up 39.50% from its previous closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567964 shares were traded. VRME stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when GELLER MARSHALL S bought 500 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 596 led to the insider holds 248,994 shares of the business.

Stedham Adam H bought 2,267 shares of VRME for $2,403 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 17,995 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, GELLER MARSHALL S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 923 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 978 and bolstered with 248,494 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRME has reached a high of $3.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2163, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8567.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRME traded 19.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 37.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.12M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VRME as of Oct 13, 2022 were 49.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 84.11k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2 and $-2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2. EPS for the following year is $-0.47, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.47 and $-0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $5.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3M to a low estimate of $5.2M. As of the current estimate, VerifyMe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300k, an estimated increase of 1,650.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.5M, an increase of 2,449.00% over than the figure of $1,650.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $867k, up 1,795.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26M and the low estimate is $26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.