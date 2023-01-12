Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

The closing price of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) was $25.13 for the day, up 13.15% from the previous closing price of $22.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562529 shares were traded. RAPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RAPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On September 21, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Brockstedt Dirk G. sold 742 shares for $21.97 per share. The transaction valued at 16,299 led to the insider holds 19,070 shares of the business.

HO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares of RAPT for $90,150 on Dec 29. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 37,650 shares after completing the transaction at $18.03 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, HO WILLIAM, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.87 each. As a result, the insider received 89,350 and left with 42,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 369.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has reached a high of $33.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.23.

Shares Statistics:

RAPT traded an average of 364.45K shares per day over the past three months and 368.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RAPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 13.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.78, while EPS last year was $-0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.73, with high estimates of $-0.5 and low estimates of $-0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.28 and $-2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.72. EPS for the following year is $-3.33, with 8 analysts recommending between $-2.11 and $-3.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81M, down -40.50% from the average estimate.