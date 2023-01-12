Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

The closing price of Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) was $0.23 for the day, down -6.78% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0160 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771313 shares were traded. SMFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2482 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2202.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Trilogy Capital Group, LLC sold 1,161,000 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 298,377 led to the insider holds 5,229,000 shares of the business.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR sold 1,161,000 shares of SMFL for $298,377 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 5,229,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Altbach Ronald S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 888 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 394 and left with 249,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFL has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3477, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5316.

Shares Statistics:

SMFL traded an average of 103.26K shares per day over the past three months and 195.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 663.04k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.2M and the low estimate is $300.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 200.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.