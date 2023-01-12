Update from ADT Inc. (ADT): A steady trajectory

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) closed the day trading at $9.72 up 1.46% from the previous closing price of $9.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1992625 shares were traded. ADT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 189.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADT traded about 4.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADT traded about 2.07M shares per day. A total of 904.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 843.19M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.9M with a Short Ratio of 7.21M, compared to 10.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

ADT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.14, up from 0.14 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of the current estimate, ADT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.08B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.