Update from Ayro Inc. (AYRO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) was $0.63 for the day, up 9.38% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0543 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616580 shares were traded. AYRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6589 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5701.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AYRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.70 and its Current Ratio is at 20.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Silverman Joshua sold 7,171 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 4,245 led to the insider holds 229,998 shares of the business.

Joseph Zvi sold 7,369 shares of AYRO for $4,362 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 121,004 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, WALKER WAYNE REMELL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,094 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 2,423 and left with 80,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYRO has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8202.

Shares Statistics:

AYRO traded an average of 157.31K shares per day over the past three months and 214.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.71M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AYRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.5 and $-0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.46 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68M, up 46.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44M and the low estimate is $4.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.