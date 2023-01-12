Update from Dow Inc. (DOW): A steady trajectory

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) closed the day trading at $57.58 up 1.97% from the previous closing price of $56.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8925257 shares were traded. DOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $59 from $48 previously.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $71 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Dial Debra L. bought 450 shares for $48.09 per share. The transaction valued at 21,640 led to the insider holds 1,625 shares of the business.

Dial Debra L. bought 400 shares of DOW for $20,962 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 1,175 shares after completing the transaction at $52.41 per share. On May 04, another insider, Ungerleider Howard I, who serves as the President and CFO of the company, sold 104,101 shares for $68.70 each. As a result, the insider received 7,151,530 and left with 114,206 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOW has reached a high of $71.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOW traded about 5.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOW traded about 4.44M shares per day. A total of 714.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 702.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 10.00M, compared to 16.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

DOW’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.95 and $6.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.42. EPS for the following year is $4.41, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.2 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $12.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.54B to a low estimate of $11.65B. As of the current estimate, Dow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.36B, an estimated decrease of -15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.03B, a decrease of -14.70% over than the figure of $-15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.46B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.97B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.55B and the low estimate is $46.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.