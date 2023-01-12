Update from Qorvo Inc. (QRVO): A steady trajectory

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed the day trading at $99.05 up 2.98% from the previous closing price of $96.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899392 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QRVO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On November 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $90.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Harrison Gina sold 3,559 shares for $104.00 per share. The transaction valued at 370,136 led to the insider holds 16,257 shares of the business.

FEGO PAUL J sold 2,505 shares of QRVO for $246,317 on Nov 15. The SVP, Global Operations now owns 29,161 shares after completing the transaction at $98.33 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, FEGO PAUL J, who serves as the VP, Global Operations of the company, sold 2,413 shares for $85.42 each. As a result, the insider received 206,118 and left with 31,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $154.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QRVO traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QRVO traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 102.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.85M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.26 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $3.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.03. EPS for the following year is $9.83, with 27 analysts recommending between $12.09 and $7.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.88B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.